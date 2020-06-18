Remains of missing hiker discovered in Buffalo National River

NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Search and rescue crews discovered the remains of missing hiker Thomas Reid in the Buffalo National River on Wednesday, according to a release from the National Park Service.

Reid, 65, was last seen by his brother on the Sneeds Creek trail, south of Compton, at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 13.

After veering off the trail while the two were hiking, Reid reportedly injured his leg, and his brother left to get help. Upon returning to the area, Tom Reid was no longer there.

The National Park Service lead a Search and Rescue operation beginning on Saturday with ground and aerial searches conducted of Reid’s last known area, and special agents with the National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch coordinated a missing person investigation with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police.

Reid’s remains were discovered at approximately 11 a.m. on June 17 in the Sneeds Creek drainage area within the Ponca Wilderness area of the Buffalo National River, south of Compton, according to the release on Thursday.

Responding rescue teams and those who have provided resources included Buffalo National River Search and Rescue, Arkansas Alliance Bloodhound Search Specialist, Newton County Sheriff Department, Benton County Sheriff Department, Arkansas Forestry Commission, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Arkansas State Police, Mennonite Disaster Services, Compton Fire Department, and the County Line Baptist Church.

According to the release, “as with all fatalities that occur within the park, an investigation will be completed by the National Park Service to determine cause of death.”