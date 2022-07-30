SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale Walmart had a re-grand opening Saturday.

Northwest Arkansas residents were welcomed to an upgraded store at the Springdale Walmart located at 2004 South Pleasant Street. Store Manager Ashlie Bolin says just about everything was remodeled to cater to their customers.

“From the outside of the building to the inside,” Bolin said. “We added wider isles for grocery maneuvering, bilingual signs throughout the store, more up-to-date registers for our customers that are more user friendly…you name it we got it.”

At the grand reopening, grants were presented to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, Springdale High School, the Yvonne Richardson Community Center and the Hispanic Women’s Organization.