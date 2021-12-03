REO Speedwagon and Styx join recent acts announced to perform at AMP

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart AMP announced in a press release on Friday, Dec. 3, that some more acts will be playing at the Rogers venue in summer 2022. This time it’s 80s rock legends REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy.

This isn’t the first time REO and Styx have played together as they last co-headlined a tour four years ago on a summer outing. This time, they will be joined by Loverboy when they play at the AMP on June 13, as a part of the Cox Concert Series.

Showtime is at 6:45 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 10 at noon with prices ranging from $39.50 to $354.50.

Tickets can be purchased on www.amptickets.com, in-person at the Walton Arts Center or AMP box offices, or by calling 479-443-5600.

Early access passes can be purchased for an additional $10. Ticket add-ons will only be delivered by mail.

Tickets will be distributed 30 days prior to the show via the delivery method selected at checkout.