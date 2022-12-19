BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Hours after the January 6 committee announced criminal referrals, Congresswoman Liz Cheney talked about the Constitution in Bentonville.

The talk was in honor of the exhibition at Crystal Bridges ‘We the People: The Radical Notion in Democracy’ which features an original print of the U.S. Constitution. Republican Congresswoman Cheney said it was a significant day to be defending the Constitution in D.C. and in Northwest Arkansas.

“A day that was dedicated to the Constitution to be able to be here and to actually see an original copy of the constitution, the Bill of Rights, very special,” Cheney said.

Crystal Bridges Executive Director and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Rod Bigelow said the congresswoman’s talk captured our shared ties to the country.

“She is speaking about something that we all care about, this country and we are hoping to create this conversation about unity and connectiveness,” Bigelow said.

Hundreds of people attended Monday’s talk. Allen Carney said it was surreal to hear from Cheney after the Jan. 6 committee meeting.

“I looked at today’s hearing, the closing session, as a historic event and this was just a continuation of that, so I feel like I gained a little bit of history by coming,” Carney said.

Deborah Wright also attended Cheney’s talk.

“She came to Northwest Arkansas right after doing that, which was fantastic, it just shows she was committed and stands for what she believes,” Wright said.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued the following statement on the Jan. 6 committee’s findings.