Rep. Womack announces winner of Congressional Art Competition

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — Congressman Steve Womack announced Sarah Bilby, a senior at Siloam Springs High School, as the winner of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition of the Third District.

Sarah’s artwork, named “No Longer Mundane,” will be sent to Washington, D.C. and displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

“Sarah used her artistic eye and skill to tell a deeply personal story, and I congratulate her on winning the 2021 Congressional Art Competition,” Womack said. “Her painting will soon flank the halls of America’s Capitol to be seen by members and visitors alike. I’m proud of all our participants and the immense creativity and talent showcased by their submissions.”

This year’s competition featured 32 peices of art from several different high schools throughout Arkansas’s Third Congressional District. Entries were reviewed by a panel of local judges, including Larissa Randall, curatorial assistant at Crystal Bridges; Amber Perrodin, artist and community manager at 214; and Kerbie Lansford, owner of The Frame Shoppe.

The top 5 finalists were:

Winner
Sarah Bilby, Siloam Springs High School, “No Longer Mundane”

Patriot Award
Devin Muench, Haas Hall Academy — Bentonville, “Friends Over Politics”

People’s Choice Awards
Abigail Haak, Siloam Springs High School

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers