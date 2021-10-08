Report of gunshots at Rogers High School homecoming determined to be false alarm

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Officials confirmed late Friday night that the claims of a shooting at Rogers High School during homecoming were unsubstantiated.

A caller reported hearing gunshots to 911 dispatch over the phone. Police that were already at the school responded as well as additional officers from Rogers and surrounding agencies.

School administration locked the campus down to allow police to search the area. After the search concluded and officers confirmed there was no threat, students were released from lockdown.

An ambulance was on scene to respond to a football player that had passed out and was not related to the 911 call, Keith Foster with Rogers Police said.