Richard Barnett ordered to remain in jail without bond in D.C.

Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protests inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. Demonstrators breached security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) | Richard Barnett mug shot from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — Richard Barnett, the man pictured in Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Capitol riot, was ordered to be held in federal prison without bond.

According to court documents, Judge Beryl Howell ordered Barnett to continue being held in Washington D.C.

Barnett was extradited back to Washington D.C. earlier this month. He is expected to go before a judge next Tuesday, February 2 at 2 p.m.

The 60-year-old from Gravette is charged with unlawfully entering a restricted area with a weapon, disorderly conduct and theft of public property.

Barnett faces up to 11 and a half years in prison if convicted.

