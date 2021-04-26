Richard Barnett’s attorneys want him out of jail; submits reply to Government

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — The McBride Law Firm states their client, Richard Barnett, should be released from jail because the government can’t prove he would be a flight risk, he has a strong community connection, and the dangerous conditions he’s is experiencing in the D.C. Central Detention Facility, to name a few examples.

New York-based McBride Law Firm is representing Barnett while he’s detained.

Barnett, 60, is the Gravette, Arkansas man who participated in the January 6 Capitol riot and was photographed inside Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi’s office.

McBride Law Firm submitted a 19-page document to the U.S. District Court of D.C. on Friday, April 23, asking for their client’s release on “personal recognizance.” If that request is denied, the attorneys requested for Barnett to be released on “Third Party Custody and placed under the Supervision Pretrial Services under the reasonable conditions of electronic monitoring, work release, out-of-state travel restrictions, and curfew.”

In the court document, attorney Joseph McBride state’s the government’s case cites distortion of the truth and misrepresentation of various facts.

Indeed, in the opening sentence of its Opposition Memorandum, the government sets the tone of its distorted recitation of the facts ’Nancy, Bigo was here, you bitch.’ Those are the words of the defendant (using his preferred nickname) in his message to Congresswoman and Speaker of

the House Nancy Pelosi on January 6, 2021, when he invaded and occupied her office.” That is false. McBride Law Firm

Jan. 6, Capitol riot. Note from Richard Barnett to Nancy Pelosi.

This written note, however, says, “Hey Nancy Bigo was here biatd.” It does not say “you” or “b****” or has any commas, and the word “Hey” is intentionally omitted. The government’s misrepresentation of Exhibit 7 is its latest deliberate attempt to mislead this Court by casting Mr. Barnett in the worst possible light in order to ensure that pretrial release is not granted in this case. McBride Law Firm

Since the inception of this case, and yet again in the Opposition Memorandum, the government has repeatedly suggested that the act of Richard traveling from Arkansas to Washington, D.C., to participate in a political rally is problematic. The government is wrong because United States Citizens are free to travel to the District of Columbia at any point in time, especially when they are traveling to protest and petition his government for a redress of grievances as protected by the First Amendment. McBride Law Firm

In February, Barnett entered a not guilty plea to all counts of his indictment.

Aiding and abetting

Obstruction of an official proceeding

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Parading or demonstrating in a Capitol building

Entering and remaining in certain rooms in a Capitol building

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Theft of government property

The next court conference is May 4th.