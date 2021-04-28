Road closures due to flash flooding in Benton County

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Several roads in Benton County are closed due to the flash flooding in the area on Wednesday, April 28.

This list will be updated as more roads are closed due to high water and being washed out.

BELLA VISTA: Lower Dogwood Drive is closed

BENTON COUNTY

Canal Street – Entire road impassable from Highway 94 to Stoney Point Road.

Gann Ridge Road – Impassable

Limekiln Road – Impassable

N. Wimpy Jones Road – Impassable

Old Liberty Road – Impassable

Smith Ridge Road – Impassable

Stoney Point Road – Impassable

Sugar Creek Road – All sections from Highway 72 to Highway 172 are impassable

Taylor Barnett Road – Impassable

Wilson Road – Impassable

State Highway 127 – Closed off by State Department

Mill Dam Road – Impassable

Phillips Cemetery Road – Impassable

Posy Mountain Road – Closed from Posy Mountain turnoff to Guyll Ridge Road

Price Coffee Road – Closed from Highway 72 to A Street

Fisher Ford Road – Bridge impassable

Snavely Road – Bridge impassable

Haden Road – Bridge impassable

Stateline Road – Impassable

Drake Road – Impassable

W. Wagon Wheel Road – Bridge impassable

E. Gaiche Road – Impassable

Rocky Comfort Road – Impassable

Wendell Jones Road – Impassable

Colonel Meyers Road – Closed from the bridge to Wager Road

E. Ford Springs Road – Impassable

Bill Billings Road – Impassable

Corinth Road – Impassable

Rader Road – Impassable

Walnut Valley Road – Impassable

LOWELL: The bridge just east of Mount Hebron is washed out and AR 264 has water over the road in multiple locations.

ROGERS: South 8th Street from New Hope Road to Dyke Road

SILOAM SPRINGS: Main Street east of Hico Street.