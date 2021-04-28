Road closures due to flash flooding in Benton County

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Several roads in Benton County are closed due to the flash flooding in the area on Wednesday, April 28.
This list will be updated as more roads are closed due to high water and being washed out.
BELLA VISTA: Lower Dogwood Drive is closed
BENTON COUNTY
- Canal Street – Entire road impassable from Highway 94 to Stoney Point Road.
- Gann Ridge Road – Impassable
- Limekiln Road – Impassable
- N. Wimpy Jones Road – Impassable
- Old Liberty Road – Impassable
- Smith Ridge Road – Impassable
- Stoney Point Road – Impassable
- Sugar Creek Road – All sections from Highway 72 to Highway 172 are impassable
- Taylor Barnett Road – Impassable
- Wilson Road – Impassable
- State Highway 127 – Closed off by State Department
- Mill Dam Road – Impassable
- Phillips Cemetery Road – Impassable
- Posy Mountain Road – Closed from Posy Mountain turnoff to Guyll Ridge Road
- Price Coffee Road – Closed from Highway 72 to A Street
- Fisher Ford Road – Bridge impassable
- Snavely Road – Bridge impassable
- Haden Road – Bridge impassable
- Stateline Road – Impassable
- Drake Road – Impassable
- W. Wagon Wheel Road – Bridge impassable
- E. Gaiche Road – Impassable
- Rocky Comfort Road – Impassable
- Wendell Jones Road – Impassable
- Colonel Meyers Road – Closed from the bridge to Wager Road
- E. Ford Springs Road – Impassable
- Bill Billings Road – Impassable
- Corinth Road – Impassable
- Rader Road – Impassable
- Walnut Valley Road – Impassable
LOWELL: The bridge just east of Mount Hebron is washed out and AR 264 has water over the road in multiple locations.
ROGERS: South 8th Street from New Hope Road to Dyke Road
SILOAM SPRINGS: Main Street east of Hico Street.