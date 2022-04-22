ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 2022 Rogers Cycling Festival will be held in the downtown area next week on Saturday, April 30th causing some roads to be closed for a portion of the day.

According to the Rogers Police Department Facebook page, racing will begin at 1 p.m. lasting until 4 p.m. Road closures will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Roads closing include:

W. Poplar St. between S. 1st St. and S. 2nd

St., S. 1st St. between Elm St. and Poplar St.

W. Elm St. between S. 1st St. and S. 2nd St.

S. 2nd St. between Elm St. and Poplar St.

The event will feature multiple bicycle races, lasting from thirty to ninety minutes each depending on the category.

Members of the Rogers Police Department will be providing traffic control for this event.