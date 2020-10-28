Rodeo of the Ozarks announces 24th annual Christmas parade

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 24th Annual Christmas Parade of the Ozarks will be on Saturday, November 28, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

This announcement comes a little later than usual due to obtaining approval because of the pandemic.

Rick Culver, Rodeo of the Ozarks executive director, announced that this year’s parade theme will be Christmas Dreams. The parade will feature bands, floats, loads of holiday cheer, and will include a special appearance by Santa Claus.

The parade will be departing from Parsons Stadium on Emma and will proceed West on Emma Avenue to Harris Street.

The rainout date will be Monday, November 30 if necessary.

The parade is open to the public and participation is free. All participants will be required to complete an entry form to register for the parade. Social distancing guidelines will be in place and masks are required when unable to maintain 6 feet distance.

Floats can enter under one of three categories for judging:

Religious (church groups, religious organizations)

Commercial (business entries)

Holiday (civic clubs, school clubs, athletic teams, and community groups).

Each category will have a 1st and 2nd place winner. Judges will also present the President’s award for the float that best represents the theme of the parade. All entries must have Christmas lights.

Rodeo of the Ozarks would like to invite you to participate in this great event that kicks off the holiday season.

Contact the Rodeo Office at Parsons Stadium at 479-756-0464 or by email at rodeo@rodeooftheozarks.org for further information about sponsorship opportunities or questions regarding participation.

You may also visit the rodeo website for entry forms.