SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas Summer classic is back in Springdale as the 78th Annual Rodeo of the Ozarks kicks off tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. with a parade down Emma Avenue.

Competitors from around the country will participate in events like bull riding and mutton bustin’.

Delays are to be expected throughout the city and Springdale Police say you should expect back-ups around Parsons Stadium, especially around Old Missouri Road and Emma Avenue.

The rodeo runs through Saturday and you can buy tickets here.