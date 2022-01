UPDATE: Multiple grass fires have been extinguished along the southbound side of I-49.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers Fire Department said in a Facebook post it and Lowell Fire Department are responding to multiple grass fires along the southbound side of Interstate 49.

Authorities are asking you avoid the areas between Exit 81 near Pleasant Grove Road and Exit 78 near Monroe Avenue.

