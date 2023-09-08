The “Motorcycle Rally With a Purpose” will take place in downtown Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Rogers has announced road closures for Bikes, Blues & BBQ on September 20-23.

According to a press release from the city, closures will be in place for Poplar Street and Cherry Street between 1st Street and Arkansas Street and 1st Street South of Cherry Street.

The release says the loop of Walnut St. to 1st Street to Cherry Street to 2nd Street will be motorcycle-only parking after 5 p.m. on September 21 and 22. The same area will be motorcycle-only parking on September 23 after 12 p.m.

1st Street between Walnut Street and Cherry Street will be motorcycle-only traffic during those same times.

The festival is scheduled to end at 11 p.m. each night, according to the release.

