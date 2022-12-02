ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You can take your family to the Rogers Christmas Parade at 7 p.m. on December 2.

The City of Rogers’ Peter Masonis said they expect 5,000 people to line the streets of downtown. He said the 80 floats will include boys and girls scout troops, school band performances, and even Santa Claus.

Masonis excited the city is able to continue its long-standing tradition.

“So everybody gets involved, we’ve got businesses to get involved, nonprofits get involved, and the community really comes together and puts on an amazing parade,” said Masonis

Masonis said to grab your hot chocolate and blanket and dress warm for the festivities. He said you’ll want to find your spot to watch the parade an hour before the start of the parade.

This year’s parade is being coordinated by the Rotary Clubs of Rogers and is sponsored by First National Bank of NWA, according to a release from the city.

“Chad and Wendy Kumpe have been named Grand Marshals for the Rogers Christmas Parade. The Kumpe’s are both Arkansas natives and have lived in the Rogers area since 1995. They have been active in service to the community for many years” City of Rogers

Rogers Christmas Parade route

Floats will take off down Fifth and Poplar Street. Then, it’ll head towards the heart of downtown, and through First and Walnut Street. These roads will be closed tonight around 6:45 p.m.