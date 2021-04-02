Rogers Aquatics Center to reopen for 2021 season

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers Aquatics Center will reopen for the 2021 season this June, the City of Rogers announced on Friday.

Opening day is scheduled for Tuesday, June 1, and the center will be open daily from 12 to 6 p.m., limited to 500 guests at a time (50 percent capacity).

According to Friday’s release, chairs and lounge chairs will be spaced through the park, and pavilions will be open for shade and tables spaced out appropriately beneath. Lockers will also be available for rental.

Prepackaged concessions will be available for guests, along with extra tables outside the park to aid with social distancing.

While the Rogers Aquatics Center will have a swim team, due to the pandemic, it will not offer swim lessons, rentals, birthday parties, river walk, lap swim, park after dark this season.