ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers seniors have received the ultimate graduation gift of more than $25 million in scholarship offers.

According to a press release from Rogers Public Schools Wednesday, while the majority of the offers come from colleges and branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, $379,000 comes from alumni, businesses and school staff of Rogers. The release notes the graduating class received 270 community scholarships from more than 80 donors in total.

Katie Kelley, district scholarship coordinator, assists donors and leads the team of three school coordinators who support students in their quest for financial assistance. This team is part of the comprehensive support seniors receive from counselors, teachers, and the Rogers Honors Academy who all help with recommendations, essays and navigating the applications.

While many graduates are pursuing degrees at Arkansas colleges, some are enrolling at Arizona State University, Wellesley in Massachusetts, Oberlin in Ohio, St. Olaf in Minnesota, Pepperdine in California, and Colgate and Barnard in New York.

“It’s encouraging to students to go out and set their dreams high, knowing their community is always there for them, and they will always be welcome back here,” Kelley said.

According to the release, one of the largest local donors is the Buck Foundation which awarded $85,000 in scholarships this year. Started by a Rogers alumna and former teacher Jan Buck, the Buck Foundation particularly recognizes students who are active in their community and have the potential to become community leaders. The largest scholarships, the Pride of Rogers and the Pride of Heritage scholarships, provide $32,000 over four years. The Buck Foundation also awarded 50 former RPS students an upperclassman scholarship, one of the few local scholarships that go beyond funding the freshman year.

The Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce with the help of a grant from SWEPCO and AT&T also awarded 16 students in its LEAD program with $1,000 scholarships to help recognize and grow the potential of those students.

“The initiative’s programming encourages all participants to work hard to achieve their dreams and aspirations and recognizes that for a lot of the participants college is not only intimidating but expensive,” said Geovanny Sarmiento, the chamber’s senior vice president of community engagement and inclusion. “Active participation in the LEAD Rogers program has proven effective in improving academic performance and increasing students pursuing a college degree.”