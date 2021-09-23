Rogers community service officer hit outside Evening Star Elementary

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A community service officer (CSO) was hit while in a crosswalk by a vehicle at Evening Star Elementary on the morning of September 23.

According to Rogers Police Department Public Information Officer Keith Foster, the CSO was directing traffic during school drop off at the elementary on Pleasant Grove Road.

Rogers police said the CSO was transported to a hospital and is now recovering.

Leslee Wright with Bentonville Schools released a statement regarding crosswalk safety.

We work with the Rogers and Bentonville police departments to make the path to school as safe as possible. We’re grateful for our community officers and our crosswalk guards who patrol this particular crosswalk and many others. We can’t stress enough that all drivers need to put away their phones, slow down and pay attention while in a school zone.

Bentonville Schools

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers