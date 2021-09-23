Rogers community service officer hit outside Evening Star Elementary

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A community service officer (CSO) was hit while in a crosswalk by a vehicle at Evening Star Elementary on the morning of September 23.

According to Rogers Police Department Public Information Officer Keith Foster, the CSO was directing traffic during school drop off at the elementary on Pleasant Grove Road.

Rogers police said the CSO was transported to a hospital and is now recovering.

Leslee Wright with Bentonville Schools released a statement regarding crosswalk safety.