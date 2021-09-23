Rogers community service officer hit outside Evening Star Elementary

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A community service officer (CSO) was hit while in a crosswalk by a vehicle at Evening Star Elementary on the morning of September 23.
According to Rogers Police Department Public Information Officer Keith Foster, the CSO was directing traffic during school drop off at the elementary on Pleasant Grove Road.
Rogers police said the CSO was transported to a hospital and is now recovering.
Leslee Wright with Bentonville Schools released a statement regarding crosswalk safety.
We work with the Rogers and Bentonville police departments to make the path to school as safe as possible. We’re grateful for our community officers and our crosswalk guards who patrol this particular crosswalk and many others. We can’t stress enough that all drivers need to put away their phones, slow down and pay attention while in a school zone.Bentonville Schools