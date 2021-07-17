Rogers Cycling Fest pedals across NWA

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers Cycling Fest pedaled their way around NWA today.

Cyclists from across the area enjoyed the Rogers trail all while spending time with family.

Each part of the ride this year was on trails and sidewalks.

Including the new 15-mile ‘railyard loop’ which encompasses the entire city of Rogers.

Riders and organizers say the event is a good way to enjoy what northwest arkansas has to offer.

Ross phillips, rogers-lowell chamber of commerce: “It’s just getting people out, getting people active, getting people to enjoy the culture, the quality of life amenities that we have in Rogers and Northwest Arkansas,” Ross Phillips with the Rogers-Lowell Chamber of Commerce said.

The fun continued Saturday afternoon with the ‘Railyard Live’ concert series featuring the band The Uncrowned Kings.

