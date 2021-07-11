Rogers Cycling Festival hits the trails this coming weekend

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers Cycling Festival is coming to Northwest Arkansas Saturday, July 17.

The event is presented by Ozark Dermatology and it gives cyclists a chance to spend time with family, all while enjoying the rogers bike trails.

The ride is entirely on trails and sidewalks– including the 15-mile railyard loop that covers the entire city of Rogers.

Tickets are $10 for adults and free for kids ten and under.

Each rider will receive prize packs– which includes a concert ticket for the ‘railyard live’ event that evening.

Local businesses will be partaking in the festivities, with a number of businesses and vendor out and about the day of the event.

The Rider Village will be located at the Butterfield Stage in Downtown Rogers and is sponsored by Crossland Heavy Contractors. It features a variety of experiences to relax and have fun after a day of riding in the RCF.

BikeNWA will offer a kid-friendly obstacle course for youth of all ages.

KNWA is the exclusive TV media sponsor for the event.