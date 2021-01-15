Rogers DMV to close due to COVID-19 exposure

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers DMV will be closed due to exposure to the Coronavirus.

Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance says it is hoping to reopen early next week.

“We’ve had situations where we have COVID-19 exposure and we’ve had to shut the office down. In some cases, it’s for an hour to two hours, and we sanitize it and move on, and in other cases, it’s a little more serious and it’s several days,” Hardin said.

The other DMV offices in the region are still open however the offices with extended hours will return to their normal schedules for now.

Despite that, Services that don’t require you to visit an office are available online.

