Rogers family opens up home to LPGA player

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship presented by P&G has returned to Rogers.

Volunteers help make this event a success and we’re not just talking about the people who help set up the course, but also those who open up their homes to professional golfers.

Barb and Ken Iuso jumped at the opportunity to host the pros a few years back. They say they did it to help out and give their kids the chance to meet women who’ve made golf their profession.

This is the fourth year the Iusos have hosted player Katherine Hamski.

They say they enjoy following her career not only while she’s playing in Northwest Arkansas but year-round and they look forward to welcoming her into their home each year.

“We do enjoy the evenings catching up whether it’s a meal at home or going out and we try to make relaxing for them. We know there’s a lot of pressure on them.”

“It’s amazing staying with host families on the road. It makes such a difference financially and just kind of mentally, you know, just being able to have dinners with people and not have to go to restaurants every night or go straight back to the hotel. We get to meet these people and become family with them,” Hamski said.

Hamski is from North Carolina and not only is she staying with the Iusos but her one year old is too