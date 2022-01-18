Rogers Fire Department offering two opportunities for COVID tests

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers Fire Department announced in a Facebook post it is giving two opportunities for residents to obtain a COVID-19 testing kit.

The first opportunity will reportedly be a delivery service offered to residents with limited mobility or transportation.

According to the post, delivery will include a single box, containing two tests. The department said it can only deliver inside the city. Those who meet the criteria can request a test kit at rogersar.gov/covidtest.

Tests will be delivered from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Wednesday to Friday. The department asks to please allow up to 24 hours for requests to be processed and scheduled.

The second opportunity is a large scale drive-thru distribution event, which will be held Saturday, Jan. 22 at Rogers High School, located at 2300 South Dixieland Rd from 7-9:30 a.m. or until supplies run out.

The City of Rogers gave over 2,000 tests away at its event on Saturday, Jan. 15, so supplies may not last long.