ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers Fire Department announced late Tuesday morning that firefighters are responding to a two alarm fire at a house under construction.

Trucks responded to the call just before 11 a.m.

The home is in the Shadow Valley subdivision in the 8100-block of West Kettering Court.

Officials have not yet determined whether there were any injuries or the extent of the damage.

Images courtesy of Rogers Fire Department

Images courtesy of Rogers Fire Department

Images courtesy of Rogers Fire Department

Images courtesy of Rogers Fire Department

Images courtesy of Rogers Fire Department

Images courtesy of Rogers Fire Department

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/Fox 24 for updates.