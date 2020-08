ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers Fire Department is responding to a large fire near the recycling plant across the street from the Rogers Executive Airport Thursday afternoon.

A large black plume of smoke can been seen from several miles away.

According to Pulse Point App, the fire department is responding to a vegetation fire at 3459 N. Arkansas Street around 12:30 pm Thursday.

Video courtesy: Juan Perez

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 as we learn more.