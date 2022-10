ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers Fire Department responded to an early morning duplex fire that started Thursday morning on Oct. 20 at approximately 4 a.m.

According to the department’s Facebook page, a fire alarm went off at 3605 W Wood St in Rogers causing heavy damage to the roof and back porch.

Photos Courtesy of the Rogers Fire Department

RFD reports that the fire was limited only to one-half of the duplex.

Authorities say no one was injured during the incident.