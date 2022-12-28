UPDATE: Crews have reportedly left the scene and there appears to be no damage to the exterior of the building. No injuries have been reported.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers Fire Department and several units are responding to a second alarm fire at a senior citizen’s facility Wednesday morning.

According to RFD, several units are on scene at Morada Rogers Senior Living on N 22nd Street. No injuries are reported at this time but the department says the fire is on the third floor.

Stay with KNWA/FOX24 as we continue to learn more.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided when it becomes available.