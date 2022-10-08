Rogers Fire Department responds to a fire late Friday night in a warehouse. One firefighter was injured. (Roger Fire Department Facebook).

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers Fire Department responded to a workshop fire that injured one firefighter.

Around 11 p.m., an empty workshop caught on fire at 529 East Willow Street, according to a Facebook post. The large fire left one firefighter with injuries. They were treated and released by a local hospital.

It’s not uncommon for injuries to happen when fighting a fire, according to Fire Chief Tom Jenkins with the Rogers Fire Department.

“Minor injuries happen every year,” said Chief Jenkins. “A few dozen injuries.”

It took about 30 minutes to put out the fire with close to 26 firefighters responding to the scene.

Rogers Fire Department responds to a fire late Friday night in a warehouse. One firefighter was injured. (Roger Fire Department Facebook).

The best thing residents can do is to ensure their smoke detectors are working and be aware of their surroundings, especially empty buildings, Chief Jenkins said.

“People can always obtain free smoke detectors at their local fire station,” he said.