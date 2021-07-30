Rogers firefighter accused of drive-by shooting; girlfriend and child inside home

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Rogers firefighter was a passenger in a truck, rode past his house, and fired a shot into his home, where his girlfriend and a child were staying, according to a Rogers police report.

Travis Ryan Harp, 33, was arrested July 29, 2021, for felony “unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle,” and “terroristic act,” according to a probable cause affidavit from the Circuit Court of Benton County, Arkansas.

Harp, still employed with the fire department as of July 29, was accused of committing the action in November 2020.

The probable cause affidavit did not state “why” there was a delay in the investigation.

The Rogers Police Department said officers were dispatched to do a welfare check around 9:30 p.m. at a Rogers home on November 25, 2020. Harp’s girlfriend told police they had an argument at their home and that he was intoxicated.

She told police Harp grabbed a gun, a beer and was picked up by a person in a gray truck. Police corroborated the victim’s statement via security cameras at the home. Officers also saw a photo of Harp holding a beer and a firearm in his front left pocket.

Eight months later, the case was “reactivated.” Investigators spoke with Harp’s ex-wife about the November incident. Harp’s ex-wife is dating the man who owned the gray truck on the night of the alleged shooting, the report states.

The ex-wife told authorities that Harp called her, drunk, demanding she come pick him up. The ex and the boyfriend did just that, and she was driving the truck. Harp got into the passenger’s side rear seat and they drove around the neighborhood.

“Travis started talking about wanting to do a drive-by,” not realizing he meant shooting at his own home, the ex-wife told investigators. She said, “he pointed a gun and fired at least one shot,” but was uncertain if there was a second shot. The ex-wife was aware the girlfriend and a child was in the house at the time of the shooting.

About two hours later, investigators stated that Harp contacted them and “denied the allegations … denied discharging the firearm that night.”

The state recommended his bond be set at $40,000 citing he could be a flight risk, however, it was set at $20,000. Harp has bonded out and a court date has been scheduled for September 7, 2021, at 8 a.m. at the Benton County Courthouse.

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins said, “we are aware of his arrest. He’s been placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of the criminal and an internal investigation.”