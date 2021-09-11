Rogers first responders commemorate September 11th attacks

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Both the Rogers police and fire departments commemorated the attacks on 9/11 with a short ceremony Saturday.

The events took place at Frisco Plaza starting at 8:46 a.m., the time the first World Trade Center tower was struck.

Chief John Jenkins of the Rogers Fire Department says the commemoration is a way to remember the lives lost on that day and to never forget the sacrifices made.

“It’s more important now than ever that we explain not to just the general public, and that we reflect within the fire department’s walls, that we really get together and stand in solidarity, just like we did on September 12,” Jenkins said.

The event in Rogers was one of many around the region to remember the events of September 11, 2001.