Rogers Frisco Fest hosts inaugural Barbara Phillips Dog Walk

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansans and their pups gathered at Frisco Fest in Rogers Saturday for the inaugural Barbara Phillips Dog Walk.

Phillips, who passed away last year, dedicated her life to helping animals in Northwest Arkansas.

Local animal shelter leaders say she infused new life into the Humane Society for Animals, Inc.

Clayton Morgan from the shelter says the one mile walk today is their humble way of saying thank you to her.

“We wouldn’t have the new facility we have today if it wasn’t for what Barbara Phillips started and that’s why we want to reward Barbara Phillips and her memory,” Morgan said.

The humane society for animals solely relies on donations. Each year, it takes in more than 900 pets, adopting out most of them.

