ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Golden Corral in Rogers will be hosting a Military Appreciation Night serving veterans and active military a free meal on Monday, Nov. 14 from 4-9 p.m.

There will be around 20 volunteers from the Rogers-Lowell Chamber of Commerce and Boy Scouts helping serve hot chocolate for people waiting in line.

“It’s a great night that’s been going on for years,” said General Manager Shane Waldrop.

Waldrop said to expect the a line out the door.

To qualify for the free meal, you have to be either an active military member or a veteran. Spouses and children do not qualify.

“As a veteran business operator, I know that these men and women want to know that their service counts for something,” Waldrop said.

Over the past 21 year years, Golden Corral has served six-million meals to military members.