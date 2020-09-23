Rogers High School cancels football games due to COVID-19 quarantines

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers High School has canceled upcoming games due to COVID-19 quarantines.
According to the Rogers Athletic Department Twitter page, the following games have been canceled and are considered “no contest.”
- Varsity Football: September 25 vs. Fort Smith Southside, October 2 vs. Fayetteville.
- JV Football: September 28 vs. Har-Ber, October 5 vs. Bentonville.
The Rogers Athletic Department says the freshmen football team was not affected and will continue to play.
Fort Smith Southside is currently looking for a new opponent for the September 25 game.
Read the statement below from Fort Smith Public Schools below.
Rogers High School has canceled the football game scheduled for Friday, September 25 versus Southside High School because of concerns related to COVID-19 exposure.
Fort Smith Public Schools Athletics and Activities Department is actively looking for a new opponent to play Southside High School Football on the 25th.
Rogers High School has refunded all who have pre-purchased tickets for the game.
“We appreciate Rogers Public Schools Athletics notifying us of this cancellation so we may begin looking for a new opponent,” said FSPS Athletic Director Michael Beaumont.Fort Smith Public Schools