Rogers High School cancels football games due to COVID-19 quarantines

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers High School has canceled upcoming games due to COVID-19 quarantines.

According to the Rogers Athletic Department Twitter page, the following games have been canceled and are considered “no contest.”

Varsity Football: September 25 vs. Fort Smith Southside, October 2 vs. Fayetteville.

JV Football: September 28 vs. Har-Ber, October 5 vs. Bentonville.

Due to COVID-19 quarantines the following games for Rogers V/JV Football will be canceled and considered no contest: 9/25 vs Southside, 9/28 vs Harber, 10/2 vs Fayetteville and 10/5 vs Bentonville. The Rogers Freshmen FB team was not affected and will continue play. — Rogers Athletic Dept (@RPS_Athletics) September 23, 2020

The Rogers Athletic Department says the freshmen football team was not affected and will continue to play.

Fort Smith Southside is currently looking for a new opponent for the September 25 game.

Read the statement below from Fort Smith Public Schools below.