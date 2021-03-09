Rogers holds virtual State of the City Address — and reports some good news

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Rogers has recovered nearly all jobs that were lost due to the pandemic.

Rogers Mayor Greg Hines made the announcement during the first virtual State of the City address on Tuesday, March 9.

The meeting began with a moment of silence for the 128 Rogers residents who have died due to the pandemic.

Hines said the city’s sales tax collection increased by 1.6% last year and that the city has recovered 99% of jobs lost in relation to the pandemic.

“I have maintained steadfast in the strategy of keeping our foot on the accelerator as I believe once we get past the pandemic there will be unforeseen opportunities and we want to be in a position of strength,” said Hines.

The mayor ended the meeting by encouraging people to continue wearing masks and social distancing until the pandemic is over.