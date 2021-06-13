Rogers Humane Society rescues family of senior dogs from central Arkansas

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers Humane Society of Animals rescued more than 20 dogs from central Arkansas.

Clayton Morgan, the Director for the Humane Society said the previous owner’s now in hospice, and she got the dogs from puppy mills.

The pups will be moved to other rescues next week.

“We’ll have them rabies vaccination, health certificates and all that sometime next week to move on to their next journey,” Morgan said.

Morgan said the dogs are all seniors, between eight to ten years old.