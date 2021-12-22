Rogers jewelers to retire after nearly half a century of work

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After 47 years of designing and creating jewelry, it was announced Barry and Brenda Golden of Golden’s Designer Jewelry in Rogers, Ark. are retiring and closing up shop Friday, Dec. 24.

Barry first started making jewelry in 1974 and opened a retail store in Jonesboro, Ark., before moving to Northwest Arkansas in 1984, where he opened a jewelry trading store for one of the largest retailers.

In NWA, Barry also began custom-designing his own jewelry and putting it on sale.

Barry and Brenda married in 1994 and purchased the current 206 W. Walnut Street location in downtown Rogers, which they opened as Golden’s Designer the following year.

In 2000, Barry became the 68th Certified Master Bench Jeweler in the U.S. Today, there are only 124 jewelers who carry the highest level of Bench Professional Certification. He also studied under three Master Gun Engravers for hand engraving, western flare cutting, and firearm engraving.

Brenda’s 25 years with Walmart helped her use administrative skills to run daily operations in the shop before later becoming a founder of Rogers Downtown Partners, as well as partnering with other volunteers to create and promote numerous events for many years in the city.

In honor of their retirement, Barry and Brenda will offer limited edition jewelry items online that will ship directly to customers.