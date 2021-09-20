Rogers man arrested for aggravated assault after fighting with security guard, firing rifle into air

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers police arrested a man Friday following an argument with a security guard at Angus Grill and Cantina on S. Bellview Rd.

Mario Mata, Jr., 27, was arrested for unlawful discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, simultaneous possession of a controlled substance and a firearm, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An employee from the restaurant called police just after midnight Friday to report that Mata and the security guard were fighting in the parking lot, according to police.

Police say Mata then allegedly went to his car, grabbed a rifle, and fired several shots into the air then proceeded to fire more shots as he left the parking lot.

Police later executed a warrant on the suspect’s home and placed him under arrest.

Mata posted bond and was released from the Benton County Detention Center.

