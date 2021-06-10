Rogers man arrested for child pornography

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Homeland Security Investigations and the Rogers Police Department arrested a Rogers resident in connection with “possessing, or viewing, sexually explicit conduct involving a child,” on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

 Jason Lee Hagar, 37, was arrested by police in Rogers.

Hagar is being held in the Benton County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

He is facing two counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Booking photo Benton County. Jason Lee Hagar. 6/9/2021.

