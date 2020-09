ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Rogers man was arrested last week for sexual assault.

Joey Le, 30, was arrested on September 18 and is facing charges of second degree sexual assault, failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to a probable cause report, the incident stemmed from a 15-year-old that was at Le’s residence on September 5.

Le was transported to the Benton County Jail and has since bonded out.