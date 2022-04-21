BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Rogers man was arrested after police detectives discovered child sex abuse material (CSAM) on multiple devices at his residence.

John Richard Dixon, 45, was arrested 45 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. | Courtesy: Benton County Sheriff’s Office

John Richard Dixon, 45, was arrested Monday in connection to 45 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Rogers police started an investigation on January 3, 2022, after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children stemming from a tip from Dropbox Inc.

Police executed a search warrant on April 14 at his home. Officers found several devices and hard drives, including an iPhone, which was identified as belonging to Dixon and was unlocked with a passcode that he provided.

Investigators found CSAM depicting victims as young as 2 with a majority of the media to be children under the age of 10, according to a police affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the forensic extraction of the cell phone showed over 50 thumbnail images that contained CSAM. The cell phone also contained thumbnail images that showed Dixon’s face as communicating with someone in the United Kingdom. It appeared he was either watching the live sexual abuse of a child or was being shown in a CSAM video.

Dixon was released Tuesday from the Benton County Jail after he posted a $100,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for May 23 in Benton County court.