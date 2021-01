ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man from Rogers died on Sunday afternoon after a single-car crash on US 71B.

Shane Garner, 29, was traveling northbound on US 71B in the outside lane at a high rate of speed, according to a preliminary crash report.

The right side tires of Garner’s vehicle struck the curb resulting in the vehicle leaving the roadway and striking a tree.

Garner was transported to the hospital where he later died.

This is the 23rd fatality due to a crash in 2021.