Rogers man facing attempted capital murder for drive-by shooting

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers police officers responded to a drive-by shooting near Popeyes off Pleasant Grove Road in Rogers early Sunday.

The call came in around 3:30 a.m. after a man was found with gunshot wounds at the Kum and Go gas station near the Rogers/Lowell city line about a mile away from the original shooting scene.

Keith Foster with Rogers Police Department says the victim was walking in the parking lot near the Popeyes when the shooting suspect, Anthony Brown, drove by and fired at least two shots hitting the victim.

The victim then walked over a mile to the Kum and Go gas station located at the corner of N. Bloomington Street and W. Pleasant Grove Road.

Anthony Brown

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Foster says Brown was arrested in Springdale just hours after the shooting when the victim identified Brown. Foster said both men are acquainted with each other.

Brown is facing attempted capital murder, 1st-degree battery, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a certain person.

He is being held at the Benton County jail where he is awaiting a bond hearing.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.