Rogers mask ordinance to remain in effect through state health emergency declaration

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers Mayor Greg Hines announced the city’s mask mandate will stay in effect as along as Governor Asa Hutchinson’s health emergency executive order is in place or the ordinance is repealed by the Rogers City Council, according to a statement by the city.

Arkansas state lawmakers granted Hutchinson a 60-day extension to his public health emergency Monday. However, the governor announced Tuesday the state-wide mask mandate has expired.

“By the time Governor Hutchinson’s executive order expires, we believe those who will get vaccinated will have had the opportunity to do so. Until then, we ask those in the city to continue to wear their masks,” Hines said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers