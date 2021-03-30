Rogers mask ordinance to remain in effect through state health emergency declaration

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers Mayor Greg Hines announced the city’s mask mandate will stay in effect as along as Governor Asa Hutchinson’s health emergency executive order is in place or the ordinance is repealed by the Rogers City Council, according to a statement by the city.

Arkansas state lawmakers granted Hutchinson a 60-day extension to his public health emergency Monday. However, the governor announced Tuesday the state-wide mask mandate has expired.

“By the time Governor Hutchinson’s executive order expires, we believe those who will get vaccinated will have had the opportunity to do so. Until then, we ask those in the city to continue to wear their masks,” Hines said.