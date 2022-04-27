ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers New Technology High School will be holding its 3rd annual Careers & Internships Job Fair this Friday, April 29, a press release announced.

The school said it is continuing to help students network and forge their future as more than 40 employers across Northwest Arkansas will meet with students to explore potential careers, internships, and job opportunities.

New this year, the New Tech counselors have also organized a College Fair with more than 14 representatives, the release said.

The New Tech Interact Club, affiliated with the Rogers Downtown Rotary Club, has been instrumental in planning, preparing and organizing the event, the release said.

There will also be food trucks at the event for attendees to enjoy. The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.