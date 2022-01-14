Rogers offering second at-home COVID test distribution at city high school

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Rogers announced in a news release it will be offering a second round of at-home COVID test distribution beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15 at Rogers High School.

The City asks that these tests be prioritized for those who are at-risk or immunocompromised individuals and their families.

The school is located at 2300 South Dixieland Rd and organizers ask you enter at 24th Street and Perry Road.

Up to three testing boxes will be allowed for families. Each box contains two tests. The City asks you to not hoard tests and be considerate of others by only taking the necessary amount.

Tests will be handed out until they are gone.

For distribution information in Rogers, contact Fire Chief Tom Jenkins at tjenkins@rogersar.gov. For information on the city of Rogers, contact Public Relations Manager Peter Masonis at 479-418-1341.