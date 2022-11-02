ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A pair of Rogers parents were arrested and are facing charges of manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a minor after the death of their two-month-old child.

According to Benton County prosecutor Nathan Smith, Vincent Heyns, 24, and Emily Heyns, 21, stayed up all night watching movies and smoking marijuana after trick-or-treating on Oct. 31.

The two went to sleep at approximately 8-9 a.m. on Nov. 1 after their child was fed. The baby reportedly fell asleep on his father’s chest, according to Smith.

The victim’s grandfather arrived and woke the parents up at approximately 2 p.m. and found that the infant was non-responsive.

An investigation is ongoing.