Rogers pastor arrested for sexual indecency with a child

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A pastor for a Rogers church is in a Benton County jail cell for child sex crimes according to the Benton County jail booking website.

Kevin Madden | Courtesy: Benton County Jail

Kevin Madden, 31, was taken into custody Friday, May 7, for two counts sexual indecency with a child and for “engage [a] child in sex explicit conduct for use in a visual or print medium.”

Madden is currently being held at the jail on no bond.

Discover Church has two locations, Rogers and Pea Ridge. The Rogers location is 4055 N 2nd St. and offers services on Sunday. Discover Church Pea Ridge is located at 577 Weston St. and offers services on Sunday, according to its website.

The lead pastors are Chris and CaSandra Brewer. Madden’s title is listed as Next Gen Pastor, according to its website. Madden’s photo has since been removed from the church website.

Screenshot from Discover Church website.

According to Benton County Prosecuting attorney Nathan Smith, Madden is a pastor with the church but could not provide additional detail regarding the arrest.

KNWA/FOX24 reached out multiple times to Discover Church for comment. A member of the church issued the follow statement over Facebook messenger:

He is no longer employed here. He was terminated from his position prior to his arrest. We turned him over to the authorities as soon as allegations were made against him. Any further information needs to come from our attorneys. Discover Church

STORY DEVELOPING