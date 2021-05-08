Rogers pastor released on bond following child sex crime charges, church issues statement

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Discover Church in Rogers released a statement to KNWA/Fox 24 Saturday after former pastor Kevin Madden, 31, was taken into custody for two counts sexual indecency with a child and for acting to “engage [a] child in sex explicit conduct for use in a visual or print medium.”

According to the Benton County Detention Center’s inmate roster, Madden was released from custody Saturday, May 8 on a $50,000 cash bond.

The church detailed its actions following the allegations against Madden in the statement.

“Last Friday, we were made aware of allegations against a staff member. In response to these claims, we immediately notified the authorities and the Department of Human Services and placed Mr. Madden on administrative leave, pending the results of the investigation.

Our next action was to contact the victims and their parents, as the safety of our members is our primary concern.

On Monday, May 3, we were told that the allegations seemed to be valid, but the detective could not give us a definitive answer at that time. On Friday, we were officially made aware that all allegations were true. At that moment we immediately moved to terminate his employment here at Discover Church.

We do not take the safety of our members, our students and our children lightly. We acted swiftly to contact authorities and ensure a path to finding the truth in the situation. Counseling services have been offered to the victims and their families and we will make every resource in our reach, available to them in their grief.

Our hearts are broken and go out to all affected by this tragedy. This is not who we are, and we will do everything within our power to protect those who have been placed within our care.

We ask that you all pray for the victims and all the families involved, and respect their privacy during this time.” -Discover Church Rogers

Madden’s picture and information were removed from the church’s website shortly after the allegations initially became public.