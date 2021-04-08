Rogers Police Chief plans to retire after 27 years with department

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers Police Chief Hayes Minor announced Thursday his plans to retire after a 27-year career with the Rogers Police Department.

Chief Minor’s last day will be April 30, 2021.

“The community of Rogers has been great to my family and me throughout my career. I am very thankful for the support from Mayor Greg Hines, the Rogers City Council and the men and women of the Rogers Police Department,” Minor said. “It has been my honor and privilege to serve as the Chief of Police for the last six years.”

Minor first began service with the Rogers Police Department in February of 1994 and worked his way up through the ranks over the course of the following years.

He served as a Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain over the Uniform and Criminal Investigation Divisons.

Minor swore in as Chief of Police in February 2015.

“Hayes grew up at RPD and became the very qualified natural choice to lead it, as chief. Though his retirement means his departure from the daily operations at RPD; his loyalty, commitment to excellence, professionalism, honor, candor, and sincere commitment to Rogers and her people will carry on for many years to come,” said Rogers Mayor Greg Hines

He said in his announcement that after his retirement he plans to shift his focus to spending more time with his family, traveling, and completing many unfinished projects.