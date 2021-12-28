Rogers Police investigating possible murder-suicide on Christmas Eve

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On December 24 at around 10:30 p.m., Rogers Police responded to the 1500 block of West Gum Street to find two dead bodies inside a residence.

Investigators believe the occupants, a 25 year old male and 21 year old female, died of a “murder-suicide.”

According to Keith Foster of the Rogers Police Department, it is believed the female shot and killed the male with a .45 handgun before killing herself.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time out of respect for the families.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 as more information will be released when it becomes available

